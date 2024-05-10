© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: Amazon-owned medical practice in Hyannis; MA Guard wants to sideline EPA

By Steve Junker
Published May 10, 2024 at 2:24 PM EDT
Flowering fruit trees are taking the spotlight just now, all over the Cape.
S Junker
Flowering fruit trees are taking the spotlight just now, all over the Cape.

This week: Amazon does shopping and shipping... and now they’ve taken over a medical practice on Cape Cod. Aslo, a state representative from Barnstable accepts responsibility for a deceptive mailer. And the Massachusetts Army National Guard is trying to force the EPA out of the discussion about its proposed machine gun range.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, John Basile, and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
