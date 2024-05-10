News Roundup: Amazon-owned medical practice in Hyannis; MA Guard wants to sideline EPA

This week: Amazon does shopping and shipping... and now they’ve taken over a medical practice on Cape Cod. Aslo, a state representative from Barnstable accepts responsibility for a deceptive mailer. And the Massachusetts Army National Guard is trying to force the EPA out of the discussion about its proposed machine gun range.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, John Basile, and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan.