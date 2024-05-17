News Roundup: Bridge connections get scrutiny; PFAS in fish and shellfish

This week: If-and-when we get new Bourne and Sagamore bridges, how will they connect to local roads? We’ve got details on what's being considered. And, there’s a new dust-up on the Pilgrim nuclear decommissioning panel. Also: PFAS chemicals, likely from Joint Base Cape Cod, are being found in fish and shellfish.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary; and CAI statehouse reporter Katie Lannan.

