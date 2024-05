The true story of five castaways abandoned on the Falkland Islands during the War of 1812— a tale of treachery, shipwreck, isolation, and the desperate struggle for survival.

Left For Dead: Shipwreck, Treachery, and Survival at the Edge of the World is historian and author Eric Jay Dolin's latest book. Mindy Todd talks with him about it on The Point

Eric Jay Dolin will be giving talks in Barnstable, Mashpee and Chatham in June.