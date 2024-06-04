© 2024
The Point

Stop the Bleed

By Mindy Todd
Published June 4, 2024 at 1:11 PM EDT

According to the American College of surgeons the number one cause of preventable death after injury is bleeding. We discuss efforts to outfit every public building in the state with Stop the Bleed kits, and offer Stop the Bleed Training for the public.
Joining us-
Dr. Peter Hopewood- a Cape Cod Surgeon
Jimm Dodd, Stop the Bleed Program Manager for the American College of Surgeons
Catherine Hendricks, Manager of State Affairs for the American College of Surgeons
Here's a link to videos showing how to stop bleeding

