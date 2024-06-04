According to the American College of surgeons the number one cause of preventable death after injury is bleeding. We discuss efforts to outfit every public building in the state with Stop the Bleed kits, and offer Stop the Bleed Training for the public.

Dr. Peter Hopewood- a Cape Cod Surgeon

Jimm Dodd, Stop the Bleed Program Manager for the American College of Surgeons

Catherine Hendricks, Manager of State Affairs for the American College of Surgeons

Here's a link to videos showing how to stop bleeding