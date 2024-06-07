© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: Tussle over the transfer tax; Hyannis PFAS study shows grim numbers

By Steve Junker
Published June 7, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT
S Junker
The summer feel was strong this week as we turned into June.

This week: Governor Healy comes to Martha's Vineyard to see first-hand the operations facilities for offshore wind. And, will the transfer tax be included in the state’s housing bill? Housing advocates and tax opponents are paying close attention. Also, the dramatic results of a water contamination study in Hyannis are released.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunk Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
