News Roundup: Tussle over the transfer tax; Hyannis PFAS study shows grim numbers

This week: Governor Healy comes to Martha's Vineyard to see first-hand the operations facilities for offshore wind. And, will the transfer tax be included in the state’s housing bill? Housing advocates and tax opponents are paying close attention. Also, the dramatic results of a water contamination study in Hyannis are released.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunk Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan.

