Books about the brain

For this month's books show on The Point, our theme is the brain. We have a wide array of brain centered titles: novels that have plots that center on the brain, a book that explains how your brain works when you are reading, how food and your brain work together, and even some picture books that highlight the brain. Our guests are Jill Erickson, retired reference librarian, and Jayne Iafrate, past chair of Falmouth Reads together

Mindy Todd hosts.

Jayne's picks:

The Unconsoled by Kazuo Ishiguro

Brain on Fire by Susannah Cahalan

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks

Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain by Oliver Sacks

The Autistic Brain: Thinking Across the Spectrum by Temple Grandin

Get Out, Explore and Have Fun: How Families of Children With Autism or Asperger Syndrome Can Get the Most Out of Community Activities by Lisa Jo Rudy

The Terminal Man by Michael Crichton

Exhalation by Ted Chiang

Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It by Ethan Kross

Martha Speaks series by Susan Meddaugh

Jill's picks:

Oblivion by Peter Abrahams

100 Things We've Lost to the Internet by Pamela Paul

Reader Come Home by Maryanne Wolf

Your Fantastic Elastic Brain: Stretch It , Shape It by JoAnn Deak

The Genius of Birds by Jennifer Ackerman

The Psychobiotic Revolution by Scott C. Anderson

Wherever You Go, There You Are by Jon Kabat -Zinn

Listener picks:

Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult

The Brain's Way of Healing by Norman Doidge

Here I Am, I Am Me: An Illustrated Guide to Mental Health by Cara Bean

