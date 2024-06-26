Books about the brain
For this month's books show on The Point, our theme is the brain. We have a wide array of brain centered titles: novels that have plots that center on the brain, a book that explains how your brain works when you are reading, how food and your brain work together, and even some picture books that highlight the brain. Our guests are Jill Erickson, retired reference librarian, and Jayne Iafrate, past chair of Falmouth Reads together
Mindy Todd hosts.
Jayne's picks:
The Unconsoled by Kazuo Ishiguro
Brain on Fire by Susannah Cahalan
The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks
Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain by Oliver Sacks
The Autistic Brain: Thinking Across the Spectrum by Temple Grandin
Get Out, Explore and Have Fun: How Families of Children With Autism or Asperger Syndrome Can Get the Most Out of Community Activities by Lisa Jo Rudy
The Terminal Man by Michael Crichton
Exhalation by Ted Chiang
Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It by Ethan Kross
Martha Speaks series by Susan Meddaugh
Jill's picks:
Oblivion by Peter Abrahams
100 Things We've Lost to the Internet by Pamela Paul
Reader Come Home by Maryanne Wolf
Your Fantastic Elastic Brain: Stretch It , Shape It by JoAnn Deak
The Genius of Birds by Jennifer Ackerman
The Psychobiotic Revolution by Scott C. Anderson
Wherever You Go, There You Are by Jon Kabat -Zinn
Listener picks:
Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult
The Brain's Way of Healing by Norman Doidge
Here I Am, I Am Me: An Illustrated Guide to Mental Health by Cara Bean