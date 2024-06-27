© 2024
The Point

Short term rentals

By Mindy Todd
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT

Summer rentals have long been part of the seasonal economy on the Cape and Islands. But concerns have been raised of late about short term rentals. Some argue they’re essential for the seasonal economy, others claim they’re reducing housing stock and lining the pockets of corporations or investors. On The Point, we gather a roundtable of regional journalists to discuss how different communities are grappling with regulating short term rentals.
Joining us: Tim Wood, of the Cape Cod Chronicle, Paul Benson, of the Provincetown Independent, Sam Houghton, of the Martha’s Vineyard Times, and Josh Balling, of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror. Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
