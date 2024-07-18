© 2024
The Point

Woods Hole Film Festival

By Mindy Todd
Published July 18, 2024 at 2:06 PM EDT
WHFF

The Woods Hole Film Festival brings a wide selection of independent, documentary, feature and short films to The Cape each summer. And because it’s in person and virtual, you can catch a film where ever you might be.
On The Point, we talk with filmmakers from two of the documentaries in this year’s lineup.
Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough joins us to discuss his film The Body Politic,
Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth join us to discuss Follow the Journey
This year’s festival runs July 27- August 3rd Here is the full line up of films

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
