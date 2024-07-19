News Roundup: Turbine blade falls and Nantucket feels the pain; $1B bridge funding; Holtec denied water discharge permit

This week: A blade comes off a Vineyard Wind turbine scattering debris onto Nantucket beaches. The Cape gets $1 billion for replacing the Sagamore Bridge. And the state says no to Holtec dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; and Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent.