News Roundup: Turbine blade failure could be manufacturing defect; from VPTOWN to presidential candidate

This week: That failed Vineyard Wind turbine blade? Looks a manufacturing defect could be to blame. Meanwhile, the Army National Guard is seeking construction bids for its controversial Cape Cod machine gun range. And the VP comes to Ptown – 12 hours before she (surprise!) starts running for president.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Molly Reinmann of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Merrily Cassidy of the Cape Cod Times.

