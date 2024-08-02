© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: Turbine debris hits MV; women take new role at Madeiran Feast

By Steve Junker
Published August 2, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
August invites staring across the water
S Junker
August invites staring across the water

This week: Turbine blade debris washes ashore on Martha's Vineyard, as the offshore wind breakdown continues. Massachusetts firefighters alarmed about PFAS in their gear see some relief. And a cultural festival in New Bedford welcomes women after more than 100 years.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include Ethan Genter and Ray Ewing of the Vineyard Gazette; CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Gilda Geist; and Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

The Point Local News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
