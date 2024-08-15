Healthy school lunch

In just a few short weeks Massachusetts students will be heading back to the classroom. School isn’t just a place for learning- Research out of Tufts School of Nutrition Science shows that many children get their healthiest meals at school. Studies also show that school meal programs play an important role in overall student health and academic achievement. But school food is only a benefit to kids if they’ll eat it. That’s not a problem for many Cape and Island students whose school kitchens make nutritious food on site and source ingredients from local farmers and growers. The result? Kids are getting healthy food that tastes good, gaining an understanding where their food comes from, and furthering their connection to the broader community.

On The Point, we talk with people behind some of the farm to school programs across the region.

Falmouth Public Schools superintendent Lori Duerr

Betsy Carnie, head of the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School Food Program

Elizabeth Cooke, School Nurse and runs Truro Central School Gardens and Farm to School programs and also is the .

Emily Armstrong, Education Director at Island Grown Initiative on Martha’s Vineyard.

