News Roundup: Holtec files appeal on water discharge; Steamship board worries about next year

This week: The battle over a plan to send radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay reaches the last step before it could end up in court. At the Steamship Authority, some board members are concerned that staffing shortages and canceled ferries could persist next summer. And local leaders gather on the Lower Cape for a panel on racism.

We have those stories and more, as CAI’s Jennette Barnes guest hosts the News Roundup and speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Gilda Geist; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha’s Vineyard Times; Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; and CAI’s Patrick Flanary talking with State House correspondent Katie Lannan.

