News Roundup: Wind farm protest; Sandwich Boardwalk celebrated

This week: A fisherman’s boat protest sets sail for the Vineyard Wind turbine farm. The Sandwich Boardwalk gets an official opening. And silent red-robed demonstrators parade the length of the Bourne Bridge.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Noah Glasgow of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light; statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan; and CAI's Gilda Geist.

