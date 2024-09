It’s estimated there are 10,000 Brazilian immigrants living in Barnstable County, and 4,000 living year round on the Vineyard. We talk with the Martha’s Vineyard Times publisher Charlie Sennott and reporter Paula Moura about their continuing series on how Brazilian immigration is transforming the Island.

