News Roundup: Gov. Healey stops machine gun range construction; SSA floats steep rate hikes

This week: Governor Healey stops work from starting on a controversial machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod. And, opponents of the discharge of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay gather in Plymouth. Also: ferry travel to the islands could see steep rate hikes.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Dan Tritle speaking with statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan; and Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light.

