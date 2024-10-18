News Roundup: MacRae sues to invalidate election; Cape housing summit

This week: A new lawsuit seeks to invalidate the Republican primary for the Plymouth and Barnstable state Senate seat. And, Cape housing advocates have questions about new legislation coming from Beacon Hill. Also, who will get the honor of sculpting Herman Melville?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Gilda Geist speaking with statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.