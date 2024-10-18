© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: MacRae sues to invalidate election; Cape housing summit

By Steve Junker
Published October 18, 2024 at 11:55 AM EDT
Comet Tsuchinshan–ATLAS sparkled its magic over Woods Hole harbor this week.
S Junker
This week: A new lawsuit seeks to invalidate the Republican primary for the Plymouth and Barnstable state Senate seat. And, Cape housing advocates have questions about new legislation coming from Beacon Hill. Also, who will get the honor of sculpting Herman Melville?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Gilda Geist speaking with statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker