News Roundup: Sleepy auction for wind farm leases; GBH selling CAI's historic building

This week: Wind farm leases off the Outer Cape go to auction, and don't get many bidders. Early voting continues ahead of Tuesday’s election, with many people feeling anxious. And CAI learns that its historic broadcasting home will be sold.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Catherine Shen of Connecticut Public speaking with Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan; and CAI's Gilda Geist.