© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Sleepy auction for wind farm leases; GBH selling CAI's historic building

By Steve Junker
Published November 1, 2024 at 12:14 PM EDT
Sunset will come an hour earlier after clocks fall back this weekend: don't forget!
S Junker
Sunset will come an hour earlier after clocks fall back this weekend: don't forget!

This week: Wind farm leases off the Outer Cape go to auction, and don't get many bidders. Early voting continues ahead of Tuesday’s election, with many people feeling anxious. And CAI learns that its historic broadcasting home will be sold.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Catherine Shen of Connecticut Public speaking with Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan; and CAI's Gilda Geist.

Tags
The Point Local News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker