News Roundup: One competitive local race, and it was a doozy. Nat'l fallout for Cape projects

This week: The most hotly contested political race in the state happened right here on Cape Cod and the South Coast. Also, the presidential outcome could have an impact on some big local initiatives. And, genetically engineered mice could be coming to the Vineyard.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Elsa Partan; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan speaking with CAI's Gilda Geist; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.