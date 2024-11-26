On gratitude

Thursday marks the start of the winter holiday season. For many, the next month becomes a whirlwind of events, gatherings, shopping and cooking. Before the holiday season ramps up we thought we’d take the next hour to consider the sentiment behind the holiday that kicks it all off- Thanksgiving. Many Americans are no longer comfortable perpetuating the myth of the First Thanksgiving and instead embracing the holiday as a time to Give Thanks.

On The Point, we talk about gratitude- everything from how to be grateful during bleak times, to what the research tells us about the links between giving thanks and our health.

Joining us:

Rev. Will Mebane from St. Barnabas Church in Falmouth

Rabbi Steve Folberg from the Falmouth Jewish Congregation

Rev. Nell Fields, Waquoit Congregational church

