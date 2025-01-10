News Roundup: P'town flood prevention; MMA readies its new ship

This week: Provincetown is experimenting with a new flood protection barrier — it's made of red plastic and snaps together. Also, students at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy hoist anchor in a new vessel. And: homeowner insurance is getting harder to come by across the Cape and islands.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.