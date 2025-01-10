© 2025
The Point

News Roundup: P'town flood prevention; MMA readies its new ship

By Steve Junker
Published January 10, 2025 at 1:18 PM EST
Eve Zuckoff
DPW workers unload red plastic flood barriers from a truck and unload them in the East End for the first time.

This week: Provincetown is experimenting with a new flood protection barrier — it's made of red plastic and snaps together. Also, students at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy hoist anchor in a new vessel. And: homeowner insurance is getting harder to come by across the Cape and islands.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

The Point Local News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
