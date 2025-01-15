© 2025
The Point

Funny movies and the psychology of humor

By Mindy Todd
Published January 15, 2025 at 11:42 AM EST
creative commons

Watching a funny movie can be a welcome escape, bringing smiles and laughter to elevate your mood. On The Point, our panel of mental health experts and film critic Tim Miller talk about comedy in film, and the psychology of humor. We share what tops our lists as the funniest movies of all time, and we hear from listeners.
Guests on the program are: psychiatrist Dr. Marc Whaley, psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, social worker Jenny Putnam, and film critic Tim Miller. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
