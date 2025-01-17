News Roundup: Slow zones scratched; radioactive water discharge on appeal

This week: New rules to slow down large boats have now been scrapped — whale advocates are upset, but many coastal communities are relieved. Also: the fate of one million gallons of radioactive water could rest with an appeals decision just getting underway. And, Monday’s inauguration will have impacts for the Cape Coast and islands.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light.

