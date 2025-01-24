News Roundup: Executive order to pause offshore wind; Nantucket year-round deed restrictions

This week: Uncertainty is blowing through the offshore wind industry, following an anti-wind executive order that’s getting mixed reactions in New Bedford. Nantucket will pay for year-round deed restrictions on island homes. And experts say: don’t blame wind turbines for whale deaths.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Gilda Geist; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.