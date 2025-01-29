Our monthly books show discusses books by Indigenous Authors, with a focus on those from Turtle Island.

Joining us:

Brad Lopes, citizen of the Aquinnah Wôpanâak Tribe, and Education & Outreach Coordinator for the Aquinnah Cultural Center and Program Manager for the Native American Teacher Retention Initiative (NATRI) with the Mashpee Wampanoag Education Department.

Silvermoon Mars LaRose, Narragansett Tribal Citizen and Assistant Director at the Tomaquag Museum in Rhode Island.

Silvermoon's list:

The Seed Keeper - Diane Wilson

Gardens in the Dunes - Leslie Marmon Silko

Two Old Women: An Alaska Legend of Betrayal, Courage and Survival - Velma Wallis

Trickster: Native American Tales, A Graphic Collection (10th anniversary edition)

Red Bird Danced - Dawn Quigley

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants - Robin Wall Kimmerer

Warrior Girl Unearthed - Angeline Boulley

Firekeeper’s Daughter - Angeline Boulley

The Marrow Thieves - Cherie Dimaline

Hunting By Stars - Cherie Dimaline (book 2)

Son of a Trickster - Eden Robinson (first of a 3 book series)

The Lost Dreamer - Liz Huerta

Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology - edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C Van Alst Jr.

Night of the Living Rez - Morgan Talty

Brad's list:

Colonization and the Wampanoag Story (2023) by Linda Coombs (Aquinnah Wampanoag)

● Nothing More of this Land (Coming July, 2025) by Joseph Lee (Aquinnah Wampanoag)

● Talking With the Elders of Mashpee: Memories of Earl Mills, Sr. (2012) by Earl Mills, Sr. (Mashpee Wampanoag)

● Son of Mashpee: A Reection of Chief Flying Eagle, a Wampanoag (2006) by Earl Mills, Sr. (Mashpee Wampanoag)

● Cape Cod Wampanoag Cookbook: Wampanoag Indian Recipes, Images, and Lore (2001) by Earl Mills, Sr. (Mashpee Wampanoag)

● The True Natives of Cape Cod Massachusetts and Their Foodways by Angela C. Marcellino (Mashpee Wampanoag)

● A Brief History of Gay Head or ‘Aquinuih’ (1970) by Helen Attaquin (Aquinnah Wampanoag)

● Moshup’s Footsteps (2001) by Helen Manning (Aquinnah Wampanoag)

● Cranberry Day: A Wampanoag Harvest Celebration (2002) by Jannette Vanderhoop (Aquinnah Wampanoag)

● Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun’s Thanksgiving Story (2022) by Danielle Greendeer (Mashpee Wampanoag), Anthony Perry (Chickasaw Nation), and Alexis Bunten (Unangan/Yup'ik)

● Mashpee Nine: A Story of Cultural Justice (2017) by Paula Peters (Mashpee Wampanoag) – Documentary Available As Well

● The Wampanoags of Mashpee: An Indian Perspective on American History (1987) by Russell M. Peters (Mashpee Wampanoag)

● Clambake: A Wampanoag Tradition (1992) by Russell M. Peters (Mashpee Wampanoag)

● If You Lived During the Plimoth Thanksgiving (2021) by Chris Newell (Passamaquoddy)

● Dawnland Voices: An Anthology of Indigenous Writing From New England (2014) by Siobhan Senier

● Indigenous Children’s Survivance in Public Schools (2019) by Leilani Sabzalian (Alutiiq)

● Generations, Widdiss Family Exhibit, Martha’s Vineyard Museum (2025)