News Roundup: Nuclear panel wants speedier decommissioning; immigration enforcement fears rattle region

This week: Can decommissioning the Pilgrim nuclear power plant be made to go faster? Some members of the citizens panel would like to see that happen. Also: island communities are on edge as rumors swirl around immigration enforcement. And, the Cape felt an earthquake that centered in Maine.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Louisa Hufstader of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Devin Ankeney of the Falmouth Enterprise; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.