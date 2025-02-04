© 2025
The Point

Home Insurance on the Cape, Coast and Islands

By Mindy Todd
Published February 4, 2025 at 11:10 AM EST

Why are home insurance rates going up so quickly? Why does our region have one of the highest non renewal rates in the country, and what are the short and long term implications of this trend?
We assembled a panel of folks on The Point to take those questions and strategize on what can be done to slow or stop the trend:
Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr
State Representative David LeBoeuf from the 17th Worcester District
Massachusetts Division of Insurance Commissioner Michael Caljouw

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
