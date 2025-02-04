Home Insurance on the Cape, Coast and Islands

Why are home insurance rates going up so quickly? Why does our region have one of the highest non renewal rates in the country, and what are the short and long term implications of this trend?

We assembled a panel of folks on The Point to take those questions and strategize on what can be done to slow or stop the trend:

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr

State Representative David LeBoeuf from the 17th Worcester District

Massachusetts Division of Insurance Commissioner Michael Caljouw