© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Does Cape Cod really need 2 large airports?; fight to save mental health center

By Steve Junker
Published February 7, 2025 at 12:21 PM EST
Hidden in the bare branches of a magnolia in February are the buds of spring.
S Junker
Hidden in the bare branches of a magnolia in February are the buds of spring.

This week: Could civilian and military planes take off and land at Joint Base Cape Cod? What would that mean for the airport in Hyannis? Good questions. Also: concerns over bird flu continue around the region. And the fight grows to save the Pocasset Mental Health Center.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's John Basile and Jennette Barnes; Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Gilda Geist; and Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light.

Tags
The Point Local News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker