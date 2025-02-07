News Roundup: Does Cape Cod really need 2 large airports?; fight to save mental health center

This week: Could civilian and military planes take off and land at Joint Base Cape Cod? What would that mean for the airport in Hyannis? Good questions. Also: concerns over bird flu continue around the region. And the fight grows to save the Pocasset Mental Health Center.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's John Basile and Jennette Barnes; Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Gilda Geist; and Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light.

