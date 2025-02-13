© 2025
The Point

Heart disease in women

By Mindy Todd
Published February 13, 2025 at 12:50 PM EST
Johns Hopkins Medicine

According to the CDC heart disease is the leading cause of death for women- in fact, heart disease kills more women than all types of cancer combined. Over 60 million women in the US are living with some form of heart disease- understanding the risk factors and warning signs are key to catching it early. On The Point, we talk about heart disease, risk factors, and prevention with cardiologist Dr. Elissa Thompson and one of her patients Ann Sarno.
Link to A Woman's Guide to Preventing Heart Disease from Johns Hopkins Medicine

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
