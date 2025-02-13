© 2025
The Point

Help for youths with substance use disorder

By Mindy Todd
Published February 13, 2025 at 12:59 PM EST

Substance use disorder recovery programs aren’t just for adults- we’re seeing teens and pre-teens with struggling with substance use. We discuss a collaboration between Duffy Health Center and Behavioral Health Innovators to provide recovery programs specifically for teens and their families. And we discuss programs supports for youth on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.
With us-
Daniel Rodrigues, Director of Substance Use Disorder and Outreach Programs, Duffy Health Centers
Stephanie Briody, co-founder and CEO of Behavioral Health Innovators
Angela Knapp, Executive Director of Martha’s Vineyard Youth Task Force
Rachel Meriwether, Director of Clinical operations at Fairwinds- Nantucket’s Behavioral Health Center.
David Alexander- Assistant Principal Monomoy Regional High School

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd