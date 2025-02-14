© 2025
The Point

News Roundup: South Coast Rail chugging closer; will the Nat Seashore be short-handed?

By Steve Junker
Published February 14, 2025 at 11:47 AM EST
February snow
S Junker
February snow

This week: It’s been coming for decades—and now South Coast Rail has a launch date at the end of March. Also, community members and public officials speak out to save Pocasset Mental Health Center. And, could a federal hiring freeze leave the National Seashore shorthanded this summer?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and Kevin G. Andrade of the New Bedford Light.

The Point Local News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
