New England has long prided itself as a bastion for abolitionism. But ships built, financed, and sailed by New Englanders operated in triangular trade routes during the seventeen and 18 hundreds. Even after slavery was prohibited in Massachusetts in 1780 enslaved people were still present in the State. And abolition of slavery was never applied to Wampanoag people who were kidnapped and sold into slavery outside the United States.

We talk with Michael Pregot about his book Slavery and Abolitionism on Cape Cod: A Massachusetts Incongruity.

As part of the Woods Hole Diversity Initiatives Black History Month Michael Pregot will give a talk at Highfield Hall in Falmouth Thursday February 27th.

