© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Footprints of schizophrenia

By Mindy Todd
Published February 19, 2025 at 11:41 AM EST
Liz Lerner

Our panel of behavioral health experts talk about schizophrenia.

A serious mental heath condition that affects how people think, feel and behave. It can result in a mix of hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thinking and behavior.

We discuss treatment including new medication and the role of evolution.

Guests include: psychiatrist Dr. Marc Whaley, psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, social worker Jenny Putnam, and Psychiatrist Steven Lesk author of Footprints of Schizophrenia, The Evolutionary Roots of Mental Illness.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd