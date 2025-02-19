Our panel of behavioral health experts talk about schizophrenia.

A serious mental heath condition that affects how people think, feel and behave. It can result in a mix of hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thinking and behavior.

We discuss treatment including new medication and the role of evolution.

Guests include: psychiatrist Dr. Marc Whaley, psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, social worker Jenny Putnam, and Psychiatrist Steven Lesk author of Footprints of Schizophrenia, The Evolutionary Roots of Mental Illness.