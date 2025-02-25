Winter Wildlife

© 2025
By Mindy Todd
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:38 PM EST
J. Junker

We’re at the time of year when the calendar and the temperatures say winter. But the natural world is moving toward spring. Sunrise is happening earlier and the sun is setting later. We’re hearing more birdsong and wild animals are preparing to breed and raise a new generation of young.
Joining us to talk about wildlife during the winter and spring season, including native Cottontail rabbits, deer, fisher and coyotes, are 2 wildlife biologists from the Mass Division of Fisheries and Wildlife:
Meghan Crawford, Community Engagement Biologist and Sue McCarthy, Wildlife Biologist. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
