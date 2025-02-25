Winter Wildlife

We’re at the time of year when the calendar and the temperatures say winter. But the natural world is moving toward spring. Sunrise is happening earlier and the sun is setting later. We’re hearing more birdsong and wild animals are preparing to breed and raise a new generation of young.

Joining us to talk about wildlife during the winter and spring season, including native Cottontail rabbits, deer, fisher and coyotes, are 2 wildlife biologists from the Mass Division of Fisheries and Wildlife:

Meghan Crawford, Community Engagement Biologist and Sue McCarthy, Wildlife Biologist. Mindy Todd hosts.