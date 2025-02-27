© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Fire risk and prevention

By Mindy Todd
Published February 27, 2025 at 1:37 PM EST
Fire fighting leaders at CAI
J. Junker
Fire fighting leaders at CAI

On The Point, we talk about fire risk in our region. Last summer and fall red flag warnings were issued on multiple occasions. Those warnings signal an increased risk of fire danger due to warm temperatures, very low humidly and stronger winds. We discuss how fire officials assess, plan and train for wildfire. And what management strategies could reduce risk.
Joining us:
John Burke, Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Director for the Town of Sandwich, President of the Cape and Islands Fire Chief’s Association.
Mike McGuire, Director of the Barnstable County Cooperative Extension Service (oversees the County Wildfire Plan)
Joshua Nigro, District 1 Forest Fire Warden for Barnstable - Dukes – and Nantucket Counties, and member of the Department of Conservation and Recreation Forest Fire Control.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd