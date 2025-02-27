Fire risk and prevention

On The Point, we talk about fire risk in our region. Last summer and fall red flag warnings were issued on multiple occasions. Those warnings signal an increased risk of fire danger due to warm temperatures, very low humidly and stronger winds. We discuss how fire officials assess, plan and train for wildfire. And what management strategies could reduce risk.

Joining us:

John Burke, Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Director for the Town of Sandwich, President of the Cape and Islands Fire Chief’s Association.

Mike McGuire, Director of the Barnstable County Cooperative Extension Service (oversees the County Wildfire Plan)

Joshua Nigro, District 1 Forest Fire Warden for Barnstable - Dukes – and Nantucket Counties, and member of the Department of Conservation and Recreation Forest Fire Control.