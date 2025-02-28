News Roundup: Reprieve for Pocasset Mental Health Ctr; Wellfleet house flattened

This week: A controversial house in Wellfleet, threatening to fall into Cape Cod Bay, gets demolished. Pocasset Mental Health Center is spared for now, as Governor Healey acknowledges a Cape community outcry. And the rising cost of homeowners insurance is making for some painful choices.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Louisa Hufstader of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; William von Herff of the Provincetown Independent; David Creed of Nantucket Current; and Sarah Shaw Dawson of the Martha's Vineyard Times.