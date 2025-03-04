© 2025
The Point

Green crabs damage local ecosystems

By Mindy Todd
Published March 4, 2025 at 1:05 PM EST
Still from the film One Bad Crab
Still from the film One Bad Crab

Warming waters due to climate change are benefiting green crabs, a non native species. These small arthropods can damage eel grass beds and devour young shellfish. On The Point, we discuss the new film ONE BAD CRAB that documents how the Vineyard community is tackling this invasive crab. With us-
Emma Green-Beach, executive director of Martha's Vineyard Shellfish group
Rob Morrison, Edgartown shellfish constable
Nelson Sigelman, writer and all around outdoorsman who works in the summer for the Tisbury shellfish and harbor departments. He also narrates the One Bad Crab film.
We end the hour with an audio piece Ari Daniel produced for the series Ocean Gazing.
One Bad Crab premieres Sunday, March 9 at 4 p.m. at the Film Center in Vineyard Haven. Tisbury Waterways, Inc. is hosting the screening, discussion and reception. Tickets and information at the above link.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
