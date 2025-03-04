Green crabs damage local ecosystems

Warming waters due to climate change are benefiting green crabs, a non native species. These small arthropods can damage eel grass beds and devour young shellfish. On The Point, we discuss the new film ONE BAD CRAB that documents how the Vineyard community is tackling this invasive crab. With us-

Emma Green-Beach, executive director of Martha's Vineyard Shellfish group

Rob Morrison, Edgartown shellfish constable

Nelson Sigelman, writer and all around outdoorsman who works in the summer for the Tisbury shellfish and harbor departments. He also narrates the One Bad Crab film.

We end the hour with an audio piece Ari Daniel produced for the series Ocean Gazing.

One Bad Crab premieres Sunday, March 9 at 4 p.m. at the Film Center in Vineyard Haven. Tisbury Waterways, Inc. is hosting the screening, discussion and reception. Tickets and information at the above link.

