Creating and supporting local food systems

Growing our food locally has numerous benefits, for ourselves and the planet. Ensuring we have producers, land and distribution systems in place is key. We discuss how Cape and Island communities are collaborating and planning to support local food systems, now and for the future.

Joining us:

Ellie Costa, president of the Board of Farming Falmouth

Tyler Barron, Member of the board of Farming Falmouth and author of the 2024 Falmouth Food System Assessment

Andrea Scarpellini, Food Access Coordinator for Barnstable County cooperative Extension.

Noli Taylor, Co-Executive Director Island Grown Initiative on Martha’s Vineyard

Posie Constable, Managing Director of Sustainable Nantucket

