The Point

Creating and supporting local food systems

By Mindy Todd
Published March 5, 2025 at 12:33 PM EST
Growing food for the community
Farming Falmouth
Growing food for the community

Growing our food locally has numerous benefits, for ourselves and the planet. Ensuring we have producers, land and distribution systems in place is key. We discuss how Cape and Island communities are collaborating and planning to support local food systems, now and for the future.
Joining us:
Ellie Costa, president of the Board of Farming Falmouth
Tyler Barron, Member of the board of Farming Falmouth and author of the 2024 Falmouth Food System Assessment
Andrea Scarpellini, Food Access Coordinator for Barnstable County cooperative Extension.
Noli Taylor, Co-Executive Director Island Grown Initiative on Martha’s Vineyard
Posie Constable, Managing Director of Sustainable Nantucket

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
