The Point

The cicadas are coming!

By Mindy Todd
Published March 13, 2025 at 1:37 PM EDT
Book cover art
Book cover art

The seventeen year brood of cicadas are expected in late May or early June on the Cape and Islands. On The Point, we talk about this fascinating insect, including its lifecycle, place in the larger ecosystem, and how we can help contribute to cicada science.
With us: Dr. Gene Kritsky, Professor Emeritus of Biology at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is the author or editor of numerous books, his latest is The Pilgrims’ Promise: The 2025 Emergence of Periodical Cicada Brood XIV.
Ali Shokoohi, extension educator at UMass Amherst specializing in entomology and integrated pest management
Here's a link to Cicada Safari, a project and an app for citizen participation in tracking the cicada broods.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd