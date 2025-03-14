© 2025
News Roundup: Land takings for new Sagamore Bridge; Stand Up for Science

By Steve Junker
Published March 14, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
Sunset light in Woods Hole
This week: Sagamore Bridge neighbors receive notice: their homes will be taken by eminent domain. And, a big crowd with some prominent names “Stands Up for Science” in a public rally. Also: Representative Bill Keating gets national attention for his defense of a fellow Congress member.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Gilda Geist; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
