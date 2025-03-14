News Roundup: Land takings for new Sagamore Bridge; Stand Up for Science

This week: Sagamore Bridge neighbors receive notice: their homes will be taken by eminent domain. And, a big crowd with some prominent names “Stands Up for Science” in a public rally. Also: Representative Bill Keating gets national attention for his defense of a fellow Congress member.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Gilda Geist; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.