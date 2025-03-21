© 2025
WZAI 94.3 is currently off the air. We are working on a fix and apologize for the inconvenience.
The Point

News Roundup: South Coast Rail chugs into view; right whale mothers and calves in CC Bay

By Steve Junker
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT
A test train for South Coast Rail passes through Myricks Junction in Berkley, June 26, 2024
Jennette Barnes
/
CAI
A test train for South Coast Rail passes through Myricks Junction in Berkley, June 26, 2024.

This week: South Coast Rail is set to roll next Monday, changing the way the region connects to Boston. And, right whales return to Cape Cod Bay — including a couple of calves.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; William von Herff of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

Tags
The Point Local News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
