News Roundup: South Coast Rail chugs into view; right whale mothers and calves in CC Bay

This week: South Coast Rail is set to roll next Monday, changing the way the region connects to Boston. And, right whales return to Cape Cod Bay — including a couple of calves.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; William von Herff of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.