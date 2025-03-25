Trump's DEI rollback impacts local science education

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House eliminating Diversity Equity and Inclusion programs has been a priority- not just in federal agencies, but for any organization or institution that receives federal funds. Later in the hour we talk with a Boston University Law Professor Jonathan Feingold about the legality of DEI programs. But first we discuss how the dismantling DEI programs is being felt locally.

The town of Falmouth, and specifically the village of Woods Hole, is home to world renowned scientific research and education institutions. As part of the Woods Hole Diversity Initiative, The Partnership Education Program or PEP was conceived as a way to bring under represented people into marine and ocean sciences by providing internships and science research opportunities to college students. After nearly 2 decades, PEP will not be bringing students to Woods Hole this summer.

Joining us to talk more about the history of the program, the impact it’s had on students, and why it is not happening this year:

Dr. Ambrose Jearld. He served as Director of Academic Programs at NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center in Woods Hole and was the first PEP Director. When he began his career back in 1977 he was one of the first black fisheries biologists at NOAA and the first with a doctorate degree at Northeast Fisheries Science Center.

Onjalé Scott Price , Director of the Woods Hole Partnership Education Program

John Bullard, Former President of Sea Education Association. During his tenure at SEA John was instrumental in the formation of the Woods Hole Diversity Initiative in 2004 under which PEP was created.

We also spoke to Jonathan Nash and Jordan McDavid, who went through the Woods Hole Partnership Education Program.

