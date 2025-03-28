© 2025
The Point

News Roundup: Riding South Coast Rail; behind closed doors on the machine gun range

By Steve Junker
Published March 28, 2025 at 12:36 PM EDT
March is moody
S Junker
March is moody

This week: The train has left the station — South Coast rail starts running, and dignitaries crowd the platform to celebrate. And, we find out what happened behind closed doors when the EPA met the National Guard about its proposed machine gun range. Also: the summer rental market is looking slow right now on Martha's Vineyard.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; and CAI's Gilda Geist.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
