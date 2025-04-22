Board Games More Popular Than Ever

For millions of Americans board games play a prominent role in their entertainment and social lives. People collect board games, have regular game nights or even travel to game conventions. Even with the growth of the video and online game industry, board games remain popular.

Today we talk all things board games- how the industry has evolved, how games are developed and what our game selection, and playing style, can reveal about our personalities!

We’ve invited a panel of game enthusiasts and developers to join us to talk all things board games- and we hear listener recommendations and stories about game play.

David Alexander, assistant principal at Monomoy High School and a lifelong lover of board games. When not playing music with his friends he is most likely trying to persuade his friends or family to playing a game (Monopoly & Risk among MANY others!). He also is the host of the Man About Town Podcast on WOMR where he interviews "local notables" about their lives & careers on the Cape.

Dr. AJ Ballou a historian, teacher and writer who currently works for an educational technology company and lives on the Cape. His interest in board games is purely recreational.

Dr Peter Evans a historian and a part-time board game designer and former Staff Developer at GMT Games, where he worked on games such as The Weimar Republic, Congress of Vienna, People Power, and Mr. President. He joins us from the UK…

Ethan Dowie founder and CEO of Indigo Promotion. A lifelong board game enthusiast, Ethan enjoys how games bring people together and challenge the way we think.

