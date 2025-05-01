We talk with former CBS News President Andrew Heyward about the changing media landscape. We discuss the political, economic and cultural threats facing trustworthy journalism. And he shares his thoughts on ways to restore trust in journalism.

Andrew Heyward was president of CBS News from 1996 to 2005. Before that, he was executive producer of the CBS Evening News.

He is Senior Research Professor at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

