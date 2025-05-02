© 2025
The Point

News Roundup: Joint Base brush fire; towns vote on stopping Pilgrim wastewater evaporation

By Steve Junker
Published May 2, 2025 at 12:04 PM EDT
Magnolia blossoms and bare branches against a blue sky. Must be May on Cape Cod.

This week: Local fire departments join to battle a brush fire at Joint Base Cape Cod. And, should the Pilgrim Nuclear Plant be allowed to continue evaporating contaminated wastewater — local towns will get to vote their opinions. Also: AmeriCorps Cape Cod faces the funding axe.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Eve Zuckoff, and Gilda Geist; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Devin Ankeney of the Falmouth Enterprise

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
