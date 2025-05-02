News Roundup: Joint Base brush fire; towns vote on stopping Pilgrim wastewater evaporation

This week: Local fire departments join to battle a brush fire at Joint Base Cape Cod. And, should the Pilgrim Nuclear Plant be allowed to continue evaporating contaminated wastewater — local towns will get to vote their opinions. Also: AmeriCorps Cape Cod faces the funding axe.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Eve Zuckoff, and Gilda Geist; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Devin Ankeney of the Falmouth Enterprise