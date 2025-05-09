News Roundup: Wind lawsuits going and coming; more than a quarter of NE Fisheries staff gone

This week: Wind energy continues to spin with lawsuits—the Supreme Court dismissed two against Vineyard Wind, and now 17 states are suing on behalf of wind farms. More than a quarter of employees are now gone from the Northeast Fisheries Science center under Trump administration cutbacks. And boaters protest a plan to remove local navigation buoys.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and Kevin G. Andrade of the New Bedford Light.