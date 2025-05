One of the many things that make the Cape, Coast and Islands so special is our wild life- we have a variety of mammals, birds and amphibians. Unfortunately, human induced activities can injure and sicken wildlife.

Joining us to discuss wildlife rehabilitation:

Zak Mertz, CEO of New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth and The Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable

Jennifer Taylor – Animal Care Coordinator, Wildlife Rehabilitator at WildCare in Eastham.