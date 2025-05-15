The long term risks of climate change for the Cape, Coast and Islands

Ask anyone to make a list of the greatest challenges facing the Cape and Islands, and you’re almost certain to see housing and climate change at the top spots. Each carries enormous weight… and they're deeply related to one another. A key question for the region: what does it mean to live and plan here… while being clear-eyed about the long term risks of climate change?

Earlier this month CAI and Commonwealth Beacon, a non profit news service, partnered to take on this question with a group of experts in Provincetown.

Our panelists :

Mark Borelli, coastal geologist and director of the coastal processes and ecosystems lab at Center for Coastal Studies

Jay Coburn, President and CEO of Community Development Partnership

Tim Famulare, Community Development Director for Provincetown.

WCAI climate reporter Eve Zuckoff co-moderated the event with Commonwealth Beacon’s Jennifer Smith.