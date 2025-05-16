News Roundup: 'No' to Bourne Bridge funding; arts organizations face federal 'clawback'

This week: The state loses out on two $634 million grants to replace the Bourne bridge. Funding for the arts is drying up across the region with cuts coming from the Trump administration. And the Cape needs foster homes for children.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Gilda Geist; Sarah Shaw Dawson of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.