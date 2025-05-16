© 2025
The Point

News Roundup: 'No' to Bourne Bridge funding; arts organizations face federal 'clawback'

By Steve Junker
Published May 16, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Buzzards Bay tide swirls over a stone jetty at sunset
S Junker

This week: The state loses out on two $634 million grants to replace the Bourne bridge. Funding for the arts is drying up across the region with cuts coming from the Trump administration. And the Cape needs foster homes for children.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Gilda Geist; Sarah Shaw Dawson of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
